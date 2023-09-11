CNN to Air discovery+ Documentary Series José Andrés and Family in Spain

Airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT Starting Sunday, September 24

NEW YORK, NY – (September 11, 2023) – CNN will air a special presentation of discovery+ six-part series José Andrés and Family in Spain. The first episode will broadcast on Sunday, September 24 at 9pm ET/PT and the following five episodes will regularly air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

The series follows larger than life chef and celebrated humanitarian José Andrés on a gastronomic adventure across his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. Their journey is a celebration of Spanish food and culture, guided by José’s passion for food and his personal history in Spain.

“Show me what you eat, and I will tell you who you are! For me, as a proud Spaniard, and father to these three incredible women, being able to share with them the amazing foods across every region of Spain is an unforgettable journey,” said Andrés. “With this show, everyone can come with us to see, learn and taste it all. By traveling and eating together we can understand different cultures — and discover how much we have in common. Go out into the world, with your family, your friends, to open your heart and your mind.”

In the vibrant city of Barcelona, close to where his career began at the famed el Bulli, José shows his daughters some of the most elevated, creative cuisine in the world. In Madrid, they soak up delicious classic dishes like slow cooked lamb, churros and sweets originally baked for the monarchy. As they travel through Andalusia, they indulge in coveted Bluefin tuna fresh from the sea, and in Valencia, they immerse themselves in the secrets of making the perfect Paella. Along with mouth-watering food, there are adventures, from paragliding across the volcanic landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to milking goats to learn how specialty cheese is made in Asturias. At each stop along the way, they meet local experts, celebrated chefs and old friends, who reveal insider secrets and traditions and cook exquisite dishes.

José Andrés and Family In Spain is produced by Nutopia and José Andrés Media for discovery+. The series is available to stream now on discovery+ and Max.

