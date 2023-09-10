EXCLUSIVE: CNN’s Fareed Zakaria interviews President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine

In a CNN exclusive, Fareed Zakaria interviewed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (2019- present) in Kyiv, on Friday, Sept. 08. The wide-ranging interview will premiere Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:00pm Eastern on CNN and CNN International.

Zakaria and Zelensky discussed the status of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to repel the Russian invasion, and, President Zelensky’s anticorruption efforts and recent personnel changes in his administration. The interview took place as several of the world’s leaders convened in New Delhi, India, for the G20 summit.

Also in Ukraine, Zakaria interviewed Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science & Technology, about the drone program that he is leading for his nation’s defense. Later, Zakaria spoke to a group of brave Ukrainian school children, who are heading back to school this autumn.

