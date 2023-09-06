CNN to Air Special Presentation of Documentary No Responders Left Behind

Screening Airs Sunday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (September 6, 2023) – To mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, CNN will air a special presentation of documentary No Responders Left Behind on Sunday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT.

No Responders Left Behind follows 22-time Primetime Emmy® award-winner and former host of The Daily Show Jon Stewart, first responder and 9/11 social activist John Feal, and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer in their fight to obtain health benefits and compensation for 9/11 first responders. Shot over five years, the documentary reveals the unwavering fight led by Stewart, Feal and Pfeifer as they take on the U.S. government to provide healthcare and benefits for the thousands of responders who are suffering with life-threatening and financially devastating illnesses from toxins released at Ground Zero after 9/11.

No Responders Left Behind is produced by Paradox Pictures Inc., directed by Rob Lindsay and produced by Kelly Zemnickis, Kristine Yanoff and Jaime Sanchez.

No Responders Left Behind is available to stream now on discovery+ and Max.

