CNN Audio Sets September 12 Premiere Date for Season 8 of Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Weekly Episodes Drop Every Tuesday

NEW YORK, NY – September 5, 2023 – CNN Audio announced today that multiple award-winning journalist and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will lead listeners into an exploration of the human body’s most intricate and fascinating organ – the brain – when the eighth season of his podcast Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta returns, premiering Tuesday, September 12.

Tapping into his decades of experience as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Gupta explores the many states of the brain – attentive, nourished, concussed, frightened and more – and provides insights into how to actually build a stronger brain and keep it sharp. Nothing is off the table, as he parses the difference between a brain that can sit still versus one constantly looking for a distraction, and the impact of stimulants, dating apps, depression, and even long Covid on cognitive ability. Guests this season include renowned horror author Stephen King and science writer Michael Pollan.

“The human brain is one of the most captivating mysteries there is,” says Dr. Gupta. “I hope this season allows listeners to better understand its plasticity and come away with tangible advice on how to use our brains more effectively.”

Since Dr. Gupta joined the network in 2001, he has covered some of the most important health stories in the United States and around the world. Gupta plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally, and regularly contributes to CNN.com. In addition to his on-air duties for CNN, multiple award-winning Dr. Gupta is a practicing neurosurgeon.

Season eight of Chasing Life will debut new episodes every Tuesday and will be available to listen on CNN Audio or wherever you get your podcasts.

