CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Explores the Challenges and Opportunities of A.I. in New Special for Labor Day Weekend

New Fareed Zakaria GPS Special, Artificial Intelligence: Its Promise…and Peril, for Sunday, Sept. 3 at 10am on CNN and CNN International

The world is at once enamored with and fearful of artificial intelligence, A.I.. In a new hour for Fareed Zakaria GPS, anchor Fareed Zakaria debunks the myths and speaks with top experts to explore the truth about the challenges and opportunities of the new technological age that is dawning. Artificial Intelligence: Its Promise…and Peril: A Fareed Zakaria GPS Special will premiere Sunday, Sept. 3 at 10am on CNN and CNN International.

Software engineer and former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt; cognitive psychologist and computer scientist, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the ‘Godfather of A.I.’; filmmaker, explorer, and inventor, James Cameron; machine intelligence artist and public art advocate, Refik Anadol, and Michelle Kuo, curator of painting and sculpture at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, speak with Fareed in individual interviews about various aspects of this consequential science.

Artificial Intelligence: Its Promise…and Peril: A Fareed Zakaria GPS Special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps on Sunday at 10:00am ET. The program will also be On Demand beginning Monday, Sept 3rd to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Artificial Intelligence: Its Promise…and Peril: A Fareed Zakaria GPS Special will also be available as a CNN Audio showcast: visit http://www.CNN.com/audio , or listen wherever podcasts may be found.

