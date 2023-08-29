CNN to Air Special Presentation of HBO Original Documentary Escape From Kabul

Screening Airs Saturday, September 2 at 9pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (August 29, 2023) – CNN will air a special presentation of HBO Original Escape From Kabul. The documentary, directed by Jamie Roberts (HBO’s Four Hours at the Capitol) and executive produced by Dan Reed (HBO’s Leaving Neverland and Four Hours at the Capitol), will air on Saturday, September 2 at 9pm ET.

Escape From Kabul unfolds over 18 monumental days in August 2021, from the US withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city. This deeply immersive and emotional documentary combines never-before-seen archival footage from those on the ground at the airport with exclusive interviews with Afghan citizens attempting to flee, US Marines tasked with managing the evacuation, and Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken the city.

Escape From Kabul is rooted in the unexpected and historic confrontation that occurred at Kabul airport and unfolds in dramatic moment-by-moment telling over two and a half pivotal weeks. Despite the chaos and suffering, 124,000 people were evacuated during the Kabul airlift, the largest in modern U.S. history, marking a devastating end to America’s longest-running war. A final coda, filmed in spring of 2022, confirms the Taliban government’s restrictions on women and girls and violent reprisals, leaving an uncertain future for many Afghan citizens who were not able to evacuate in August 2021.

HBO Documentary Films Presents Escape From Kabul, in association with the BBC, in collaboration with ARTE France, an AMOS Pictures Production. Directed by Jamie Roberts; producer, Jamie Roberts; executive producer, Dan Reed. For HBO: coordinating producer, Anna Klein; executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Escape From Kabul is available to stream now on Max.

