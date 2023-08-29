CNN Sees Highest Month-Over-Month Audience Gains in Both Demos Since March 2022, Marks Growth in Monday-Sunday Primetime

CNN Is Once Again Top Five Cable Network in Total Day for August

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Ranks #1 in Cable News in Demo

CNN saw its highest month-over-month viewership growth in both demos since March 2022. CNN registered significant gains vs. last month in both Total Day (P2+: +28%, P25-54: +33%) and Prime Monday-Sunday (P2+: +36%, P25-54: +41%). The Source with Kaitlan Collins, which debuted on July 10, also posted impressive gains in August vs. the CNN 9p hour in July across both demos (P2+: 34%, P25-54: 45%).

CNN’s breaking news coverage continued to resonate with audiences, culminating with the fourth indictment and the fourth arrest for former President Donald J. Trump. CNN’s live coverage of Trump’s arrest in Georgia (8/24/23, 7p-10p) ranked #2 in all of cable and #1 in cable news among P25-54 with 475k (behind only NFL Network across cable), +10% ahead of MSNBC (433k) and +36% ahead of Fox News (350k). CNN has been #1 in cable news in P25-54 for all the former President’s arrests.

For August, CNN continues to be a Top Five cable network (not just news) across Total Day and Dayside in total viewers and is a Top 10 network in P25-54.

CNN surpassed MSNBC in Dayside in P25-54, according to Nielsen data. Key CNN programs including Inside Politics and CNN News Central (1p-4p) beat MSNBC in August among adults 25-54.

On weekends, CNN outperformed MSNBC and Fox in P25-54 in Weekend Total Day and Prime. The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper ranked #1 in cable news in P25-54 on Sunday nights. The CNN Original showcases dynamic reporting from CNN’s anchors and journalists with August programming bringing viewers a new installment of CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s duPont-Columbia Award winning Emmy® nominated Weed series in “Weed 7: A Senior Moment” along with an examination of the fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump over claims of election fraud and interference in Georgia from CNN Political Correspondent Sara Murray. Signature CNN weekend programs CNN This Morning Weekend, Smerconish, State of the Union with Jake Tapper & Dana Bash, Inside Politics, Fareed Zakaria GPS, and CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta outperformed MSNBC among adults 25-54 and in total viewers.

CNN’s audience still shows the youngest audience (67 years), 2 years younger than MSNBC (69), 3 years younger than Fox News (70).

