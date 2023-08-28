The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Investigates “Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape”

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (August 21, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with immersive reporting from inside a network of pilots and organizers who help women travel to doctors around the country so they can access legal abortion procedures. “Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape” premieres on Sunday, September 3 at 8pm ET/PT.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, at least 21 states have banned or restricted abortions, forcing countless women to travel hundreds of miles to seek care. “Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape” pulls back the curtains of the ongoing state-by-state struggle over whether abortion should remain accessible in America through immersive scenes featuring advocates coming together to protect access to the procedure while opponents try to restrict them. The episode follows people whose paths had never crossed before coming together to protect access to the procedure: Alamo Women’s Clinic moving its practice from Texas; a goat farming reproductive rights organizer with Midwest Access Coalition coordinating funding and logistics for patients; and an underground network of volunteer pilots known as Elevated Access transporting abortion providers and patients on small, private aircraft to ease the burden of their long journeys. Many paths lead to Carbondale in southern Illinois, fast becoming an oasis of abortion access surrounded by a sea of states like Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri who have banned or restricted the procedure. With rare access inside the clinic, the documentary also features stories of women seeking the care.

“Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape” chronicles intimate moments of hope and fear, all shrouded in a veil of danger, as the stakes for providers, volunteers, and patients could not be higher, each with lives on the line.

