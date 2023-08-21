Arit John joins CNN Worldwide as a Reporter Covering National Politics

Arit John has joined CNN Worldwide as a reporter covering national politics, the network announced today. Based in Washington, D.C., John will join CNN’s politics team to cover the 2024 presidential election and the stories and themes that arise as voters consider the candidate field and the issues that are important to them.



John joins the network from the Los Angeles Times, where she most recently served as a correspondent covering national political news for a west coast audience. At the Times, she covered the 2022 midterms and the 2020 election.



Prior to the Los Angeles Times, John spent nearly five years at Bloomberg News where she covered Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and later covered Congress.



John previously covered style at the New York Times and wrote about politics and entertainment for The Wire at the Atlantic.



She grew up in southern California and studied English at UCLA.