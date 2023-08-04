TIM CARTER NAMED EXECUTIVE PRODUCER OF CNN NEWSROOM WITH JIM ACOSTA

Washington, DC (August 04, 2023) – Tim Carter has been named executive producer of CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta (Saturdays, 4-8pET, and Sundays, 5-8pET) for CNN in North America. He will continue to work from CNN’s Washington, DC, bureau in his new role, which will begin in September.

Previously, Carter served as supervising producer for The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. He has worked for that team for five years.

“We are excited to have Tim back with the Newsroom family. With his editorial and breaking news expertise we know he will be an amazing leader for this team,” said Nima Ahmed, vice president for programming, Newsroom Editorial for CNN, said.

Carter joined CNN in 2015 and has held various news roles in the network’s Atlanta and Washington, DC, bureaus. He arrived at CNN with extensive experience in the cable news landscape. In 2008, he was the original line producer for MSNBC’s Morning Joe in New York.

Carter is a native of Miami, Florida. He currently lives in Washington with his wife and two kids.

