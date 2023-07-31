The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Premieres New Installment in Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s Iconic Series with “Weed 7: A Senior Moment”

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 AT 8PM ET/PT

Promo: https://youtu.be/VqRL6qqPJbs

NEW YORK, NY – (July 31, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with the newest installment in Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s duPont-Columbia Award winning Emmy® nominated Weed series, exploring the risks and the benefits of the drug in treating chronic issues such as pain, anxiety and Alzheimer’s disease in patients over 50. “Weed 7: A Senior Moment” premieres on Sunday, August 6 at 8pm ET/PT.

Between 2015 and 2018, cannabis use in seniors over 65 jumped 75%, and this age group now represents the fastest growing group of cannabis users in the United States. In this episode of The Whole Story, Dr. Gupta travels from research facilities in Tel Aviv, Israel – often referred to as “the holy land of medical marijuana” – to a senior living community in West Palm Beach running an experimental cannabis treatment pilot program, as he learns more about how seniors are using the drug for pain relief, better sleep, less anxiety, weight gain and more. In California, he boards a “cannabus” providing transport to seniors who cannot otherwise access dispensaries, and visits one of the largest cannabis growing operations in the world, where plants are designed with seniors in mind.

“Over the last decade reporting on medical marijuana, time and time again, what has surprised me the most is the optimism, the possibility, and the impact that carefully controlled cannabis can have, even on seniors, for a better quality of life,” Dr. Gupta said.

Featuring interviews with doctors and researchers at the forefront of the field, as well as first-person accounts from seniors about their experience using cannabis, “Weed 7: A Senior Moment” explores how the shifting stigma around the drug is impacting a growing number of seniors around the world, decreasing their prescription drug use and improving their quality of life.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps on Sunday, August 6, 2023. “Weed 7: A Senior Moment” will be available on demand beginning Monday, August 7, 2023 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Sophie.Tran@warnermedia.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Press Contact

Bridget.Leininger@warnermedia.com