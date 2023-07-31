Daniel Strauss joins CNN Worldwide as a reporter covering national politics

Daniel Strauss joins CNN Worldwide as a reporter covering national politics, based in Washington, D.C. In this role, he will cover the 2024 election, the political trends that emerge and the issues that are top of mind for voters.

Strauss was previously a staff writer and senior political correspondent for The New Republic magazine. At The New Republic, he covered national politics, the White House, and campaigns. He also co-founded the magazine’s marquee campaign newsletter, The Run-Up. Prior to the magazine, he was a senior political reporter for The Guardian based out of the newspaper’s Washington bureau. Strauss spent over four years at Politico where he covered every aspect of American politics and elections. Before that, he was the lead campaign reporter for Talking Points Memo.

Strauss got his start in professional journalism as a breaking news reporter for The Hill newspaper. He is a former Paul Miller fellow. Strauss graduated from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT CNN WORLDWIDE

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more people on television and online than any global news organization. CNN Digital is the #1 online news source, with more unique visitors than any other news outlet. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

# # #