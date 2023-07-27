CNN Worldwide Nominated for Network-Record 47 News and Documentary Emmy® Awards
NEW YORK – (July 27, 2023) – CNN Worldwide celebrates a network-record 47 nominations in the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, and CNN Heroes. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, and CNN en Español.
This year’s awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square Theater on September 27th and September 28th in New York City.
The 2023 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® nominations include:
Outstanding Live News Program
- Anderson Cooper 360
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
- Selina Wang
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
- CNN Worldwide, Russian Invasion of Ukraine
- CNN Worldwide, The War In Ukraine
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
- Erin Burnett OutFront, Fleeting Ukraine
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
- CNN, Matthew Chance: Ukraine
- CNN, Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War
- CNN, Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine
- Anderson Cooper 360, Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
- CNN Heroes, An All Star Tribute, Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling tech to uplift lives
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
- Anderson Cooper 360, 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
- Anderson Cooper 360, Investigating Uvalde
- How Iran’s security forces use rape to quell protests
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine
Outstanding Live News Special
- CNN, Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
- Fareed Zakaria GPS, The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later
- State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Russia’s War
- CNN Tonight, 77 Minutes in Uvalde
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
- State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Jake Tapper on Trump’s Dinner with Antisemites
Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir
- Erin Burnett OutFront, Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis
- The Lead with Jake Tapper, Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelenskyy’s First Interview as War Leader
- Anderson Cooper 360, Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – mother of three living in a bomb shelter in Kyiv
- Anderson Cooper 360, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper interviews Angel Garza
Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form
- State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Jake Tapper interviews Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
- Anderson Cooper 360, Speaker Nancy Pelosi describes her experience following husband’s attack that was intended for her
- Amanpour, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Outstanding Edited Interview
- CNN Special Report, Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
- CNN, World’s Untold Stories: The Brain Collectors
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
- Taking on Taylor Swift (CNN FlashDocs)
Outstanding Historical Documentary
- Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (CNN Original Series)
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN Films)
Best Documentary
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN Films)
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
- Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón, La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
- Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón, Protected Witness
Outstanding Interactive Media
- CNN Digital, How Iran’s security forces use rape to quell protests
Outstanding Research: News
- CNN Newsroom, The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
Outstanding Direction: News
- CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
- As Equals, The dangers of mercury in skin whitening products explained
- CNN Digital, From HRH to consort, CNN explains how British royal titles work
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN Films)
Outstanding Music Composition
- Julia (CNN Films)
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
- The Murdochs: Empire of Influence (CNN Original Series)
Technical Excellence: News
- CNN, New Media Element Builder
- CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
In addition to these X News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series celebrated seven nominations Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The two-time Emmy® winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and the five-time Emmy® winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Pedro Pascal was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico was nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Doc Series or Special. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.
###
About CNN Worldwide
CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Press Contact
Jordan Overstreet, CNN Awards
Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com