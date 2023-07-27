CNN Worldwide Nominated for Network-Record 47 News and Documentary Emmy® Awards

NEW YORK – (July 27, 2023) – CNN Worldwide celebrates a network-record 47 nominations in the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, and CNN Heroes. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, and CNN en Español.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square Theater on September 27th and September 28th in New York City.

The 2023 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® nominations include:

Outstanding Live News Program

Anderson Cooper 360

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Selina Wang

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CNN Worldwide, Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN Worldwide, The War In Ukraine

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

Erin Burnett OutFront, Fleeting Ukraine

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

CNN, Matthew Chance: Ukraine

CNN, Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War

CNN, Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine

Anderson Cooper 360, Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes, An All Star Tribute, Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling tech to uplift lives

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360, 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360, Investigating Uvalde

How Iran’s security forces use rape to quell protests

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine

Outstanding Live News Special

CNN, Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

Fareed Zakaria GPS, The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Russia’s War

CNN Tonight, 77 Minutes in Uvalde

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Jake Tapper on Trump’s Dinner with Antisemites

Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

Erin Burnett OutFront, Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis

The Lead with Jake Tapper, Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelenskyy’s First Interview as War Leader

Anderson Cooper 360, Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – mother of three living in a bomb shelter in Kyiv

Anderson Cooper 360, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper interviews Angel Garza

Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form

State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Jake Tapper interviews Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Anderson Cooper 360, Speaker Nancy Pelosi describes her experience following husband’s attack that was intended for her

Amanpour, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Outstanding Edited Interview

CNN Special Report, Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CNN, World’s Untold Stories: The Brain Collectors

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Taking on Taylor Swift (CNN FlashDocs)

Outstanding Historical Documentary

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (CNN Original Series)

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN Films)

Best Documentary

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN Films)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón, La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón, Protected Witness

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Digital, How Iran’s security forces use rape to quell protests

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom, The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

Outstanding Direction: News

CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

As Equals, The dangers of mercury in skin whitening products explained

CNN Digital, From HRH to consort, CNN explains how British royal titles work

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (CNN Films)

Outstanding Music Composition

Julia (CNN Films)

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence (CNN Original Series)

Technical Excellence: News

CNN, New Media Element Builder

CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

In addition to these X News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series celebrated seven nominations Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The two-time Emmy® winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and the five-time Emmy® winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were both nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Pedro Pascal was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico was nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Doc Series or Special. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

