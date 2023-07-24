The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Examines the Case Against President Donald Trump in “What Happened in Georgia?” Featuring Reporting from CNN’s Sara Murray

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, JULY 30 AT 8PM ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/fVwISwiqTmI

NEW YORK, NY – (July 24, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an examination of the case against former President Donald Trump over claims of election fraud and interference in Georgia and the chances of him being indicted, again. “What Happened in Georgia?” featuring reporting from CNN Political Correspondent Sara Murray premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 8pm ET/PT.

Three months after the 2020 election, Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, officially opened an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s presidential election results. The sprawling case has involved some of the biggest names in the Trump orbit, and the entire investigation stems back to a single 2021 phone call between then-President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In “What Happened in Georgia?” Murray takes viewers inside the Georgia fake electors scheme, a secret plot to seize voting data by election deniers, and the extraordinary challenges of indicting a former President.

“As the 2024 election heats up, the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia continues to drive news cycles and impact the political landscape,” said Murray. “We spoke to people who felt the former president’s wrath and pushed back on efforts to disenfranchise thousands of voters. This is the behind-the-scenes story of what, exactly, happened in Georgia – beyond the now infamous 2021 phone call.” Murray added “as the cases against Trump stack up, this isn’t just a story about what happened during the last presidential race; it’s a story about Donald Trump’s future as a candidate, juggling his legal perils and his quest for a second term in the White House.”

Featuring interviews with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, former US Attorney Michael Moore, former Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan, Georgia Election Official Gabriel Sterling and more, “What Happened in Georgia?” zooms in on the high stakes of this investigation amidst an already unprecedented moment in American history.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps on Sunday, July 30, 2023. “What Happened in Georgia?” will be available on demand beginning Monday, July 31, 2023 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Sophie.Tran@warnermedia.com

Sara Murray Press Contact

Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com