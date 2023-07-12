NEW YORK – (July 12, 2023) – CNN celebrates 7 nominations for CNN Original Series in the 75th Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced this morning by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The two-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italyreceived 4 nominations, including Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, marking the series third nomination in the category. The five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America received 1 nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, marking the series fourth nomination in the category. Pedro Pascal received his first nomination in the category of Outstanding Narrator for his work on Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. The CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico received 1 nomination for Outstanding Music Competition for a Doc Series or Special. The 2023 CNN Original Series Primetime Emmy® nominations include: Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell Outstanding Narrator Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Outstanding Music Composition for a Doc Series or Special Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is executive produced by Stanley Tucci, Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Adam Hawkins for RAW; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series. Seasons 1-2 of Searching for Italy are available to stream on Max. United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell is executive produced by W. Kamau Bell, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Sandra Zweig, and Morgan Fallon for Zero Point Zero Production; Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith, and Tim Pastore for Main Event Media/All3Media; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. The complete United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell library is available to stream on Max. Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World is executive produced by James Smith and Martha Holmes for Plimsoll Productions and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is executive produced by Eva Longoria, Ben Spector and Stanley Tucci with RAW’s Shauna Minoprio, Eve Kay and Jess Orr. Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Jon Adler are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Season 1 of Searching for Mexico is available to stream on Max. Winners will be announced during the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Ceremony later this year.