Emirates embarks on global campaign with CNN to connect with business travellers

A new advertising and sponsorship campaign for Emirates launches today (10 July) on CNN to connect the airline with target audiences of global business decision-makers, tech enthusiasts, investors, and financial experts.

To achieve this, CNN International Commercial has developed a cross-platform campaign that aligns the airline’s brand with premium business and markets content across the network. At the heart of the campaign is Emirates’ exclusive sponsorship of a new weekday business segment running globally across some of CNN International’s flagship shows.

The Emirates Business Briefing segment will run in CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo, First Move with Julia Chatterley, Connect the World with Becky Anderson, and One World with Zain Asher. This segment will feature relevant information for current and future business leaders – from market updates to M&A activity to the latest on tech and crypto.

Also connecting Emirates with CNN’s digital audience, the airline is the exclusive sponsor of CNN’s Markets section, including Emirates Business Briefing content. In addition, spot and display advertising runs across TV and digital platforms, targeted to reach defined audiences that engage in business travel.

✈️ Launching today, the Emirates Business Briefing segment in several CNNI programmes will provide the latest market information for current and future business leaders. Here’s one of the first segments that aired on @CNNI earlier today. Find out more: https://t.co/l4ad7NEq4n pic.twitter.com/NXPmNFjN7W — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) July 10, 2023

“We are delighted to welcome Emirates, one of the world’s premium airlines, back on to CNN to support its expansion in the business traveller market,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “With highly relevant and engaging business content across all platforms, and as the number one news brand in reaching elite traveller segments*, CNN is the ideal partner for brands such as Emirates to connect and resonate with high end business audiences.”

Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said: “We’re pleased to partner with CNN on the Emirates Business Briefing – a brand new segment that delivers short capsules of the latest news from the world of business and finance. Time is precious, especially for the C-suite and premium business audience that we’re targeting through CNN, and we believe the Emirates Business Briefing will add value to their lives. These segments are tailed with short ads featuring our brand ambassador Penelope Cruz as she samples all the exclusive luxuries onboard Emirates, with the thought-provoking theme of ‘travel is not just about the end destination; it’s also about how you get there’. We’re confident this is the perfect synergy between our brand, our premium product stories, a reputable global news brand, and our premium target audience.”

*According to Global Business Influencers survey 2022, CNN has the highest percentage brand reach vs other news brands amongst those who fly 1st, business or private jet, spend over $10K on a vacation, and fly to the Americas for business.

