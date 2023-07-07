U.S. President Joseph Biden Interviewed by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Today, Friday, July 7, in Advance of 2023 NATO Summit

Wide-ranging foreign policy discussion will air inside FAREED ZAKARIA GPS beginning Sunday, July 9, at 10:00am ET on CNN and CNN International — broadcast times by region, below

Washington, DC – July 7, 2023 – Ahead of the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden (2021- present) was interviewed by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria today at the White House, for broadcast beginning Sunday, July 9, on CNN. The wide-ranging discussion between the President and Zakaria focused on the greatest challenges facing the U.S. on the global stage, and takes place as the war in Ukraine rages on, and Putin’s grip on power in Russia is called into question. Zakaria and President Biden also spoke about Mr. Biden’s work to continue the coordination of NATO support for Ukraine’s military offensive against Russia’s invasion.

The interview – and the Summit – also happen within the context of rising tensions between the U.S. and China and, as the path for containing Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions is unclear.

This exclusive will broadcast in full on CNN Worldwide inside the Sunday, July 9th edition of CNN’s flagship global affairs program, FAREED ZAKARIA GPS (10:00am EDT in North America*). Please check international listings for regional transmission times: https://edition.cnn.com/tv/schedule/cnn

*Broadcast times by region:

In Europe (all times CET):

CNN International: Sunday, July 9 at 4:00p.m. CNN International: Monday, July 10 at 3:00a.m.

In Asia (all times HKT):

CNN International: Sunday, July 9 at 10:00p.m. CNN International: Monday, July 10 at 9:00a.m.

In North America (all times EDT):

CNN: Sunday, July 9 at 10:00a.m.; encore at 1:00p.m. CNN International: Sunday, July 9 at 10:00a.m.; encore at 9:00p.m.

