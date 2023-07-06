CNN’S ANNUAL “THE FOURTH IN AMERICA” SPECIAL RANKS #1 IN CABLE NEWS IN P25-54 DEMO

CNN ALSO RANKS #1 IN TOTAL DAY ON JULY 4TH IN THE DEMO

During CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special (7:00p – 1:00a), CNN ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 with 184k, more than Fox News and MSNBC combined (87k and 23k, respectively).

Among total viewers, CNN reached the second largest audience in all of cable with 5.9 million, behind only Fox News and nearly doubling MSNBC (3.1 million). The event also reached the most P25-54 viewers in all of cable with 1.2 million viewers Tuesday evening.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” (7:00pm-1am) TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 734k total viewers.

The fourth edition of CNN’s “The Fourth in America,” a musical experience featuring all-star performances and firework shows, was hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and award-winning host, broadcast journalist, and CNN Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special featured musical performances from Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Brad Paisley, Coi Leray, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Ludacris, Post Malone, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s. The special also included an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

The special also showcased coast-to-coast firework shows from cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington DC.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.