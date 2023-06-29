Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Ludacris and Coi Leray Join All-Star Lineup of CNN’s “The Fourth in America” Special

Featuring Performances from Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band, Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker and more

Hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion on July 4 with Coverage Beginning at 7pm ET on CNN

NEW YORK – (June 29, 2023) – CNN’s “The Fourth in America”, a must-see musical experience featuring all-star performances and firework shows, will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET. The special will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and award-winning host, broadcast journalist, and CNN Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will feature musical performances from Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s, and newly announced performers Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Ludacris and Coi Leray.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington DC.

The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Tuesday, July 4. The special will simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español.

