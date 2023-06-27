Eva McKend Promoted to Correspondent Covering National Politics for CNN Worldwide

Eva McKend has been promoted to Correspondent covering national politics for CNN, the network announced today. Based in the Washington, D.C. bureau, McKend has played an integral role in the network’s political coverage, most recently reporting on the ever-expanding field of GOP presidential primary candidates, delving into the issues that are top of mind for voters across the country, and exploring the ways both parties attempt to connect with and win the support of voters from marginalized groups.

McKend joined CNN’s Washington, D.C. bureau in September 2021 as a National Politics Reporter, reporting on key state-level elections including gubernatorial races in Virginia and Georgia as well as the 2022 Georgia Senate runoff election.



Prior to joining CNN, she served as an on-air Congressional Correspondent for Spectrum’s 24-hour news stations across the country. Her series on Black hemp farmers following the crop’s legalization in the 2018 Farm Bill earned her a first-place prize in enterprise and investigative broadcast reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists in Louisville. She was also nominated for an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy for the work.



Prior to that, McKend served as an anchor at WCAX-TV, the CBS affiliate in Vermont where she was also known for her strong interviews with elected officials. She was named a Rising Star by Vermont Business Magazine in 2017. She started her career in 2012 as a reporter in Sullivan County, New York.



McKend is a graduate of Swarthmore College and earned her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University through the Turner Diversity Fellowship. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.



ABOUT CNN WORLDWIDE

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more people on television and online than any global news organization. CNN Digital is the #1 online news source, with more unique visitors than any other news outlet. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.