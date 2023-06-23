President Emmanuel Macron of France Interviewed by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in Paris as Summit for a New Global Financial Pact Concludes

FAREED ZAKARIA GPS airs on CNN Worldwide Sunday, June 25, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron (2017- present) sat down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria for a wide-ranging interview, in Paris, France, on Friday, June 23. The interview took place as Mr. Macron’s two-day “Summit for a New Global Financial Pact” concluded in Paris (June 22-23). Their discussion will broadcast globally on CNN Worldwide inside the Sunday, June 25th edition of FAREED ZAKARIA GPS (10:00am EDT in North America). Please check international listings for regional broadcast times: https://edition.cnn.com/tv/schedule/cnn

At the Summit, dozens of world leaders met to formulate recommendations for “tackling poverty, curbing planet-heating emissions, and protecting nature.”

For the interview, Zakaria and Mr. Macron will discuss the ambitious aims of the Summit, and whether meaningful, multinational policies to address the critical challenge of climate change are possible. They will also talk about Ukraine, as well as the relationship between France and China, and the U.S. and China, in a complex, multipolar world.

This interview will air on CNN Worldwide inside a special edition of CNN's flagship global affairs program, FAREED ZAKARIA GPS, beginning Sunday, June 25, 2023

