CNN Original Series and The SpringHill Company Release Trailer for See It Loud: The History of Black Television

The Five-Part Series Premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rasj6vptlA0

NEW YORK – (June 19, 2023) – From executive producers Lebron James and Maverick Carter’s Emmy® Award-winning studio The SpringHill Company, CNN Original Series See It Loud: The History of Black Television premieres on Sunday, July 9 at 9pm ET/PT. The series will air regularly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

See It Loud celebrates the achievements of Black actors and creators, examining the historical impact Black culture has on all culture. Today we are in the midst of what is being widely referred to as “The Golden Age of Black Television;” however, this “Golden Age” is the culmination of an eighty-year struggle for Black artists to find a voice and fight for representation. The series takes viewers on a journey from Black television’s origins in sitcoms like The Jeffersons, to blockbuster dramas like Roots, explores the emerging opportunities for Black voices in sci-fi and horror, and examines the cultural impact of the reality and unscripted genre on Black culture. Each episode in this five-part series explores the impact of these stories not only on their creators, but on the audiences watching them, forging connections and building communities of shared experience.

See It Loud features interviews with Amanda Seales, Anika Noni Rose, Daniel Ezra, Da’Vinchi, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, Desus & Mero, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Judge Greg Mathis, Kevin Frazier, Lamorne Morris, Laz Alonso, Loni Love, Lynn Whitfield, Mo’Nique, Naturi Naughton, Omari Hardwick, Ray J, Ruben Studdard, Sherri Shepherd, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatyana Ali, Tiffany Pollard, Tisha Campbell, Vivica A. Fox, and many more.

See It Loud is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter for The SpringHill Company and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Showrunner Jodi Gomes serves as executive producers alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker.

CNN and The SpringHill Company debuted the official trailer for the series at CultureCon on Saturday, June 17 in Los Angeles.

See It Loud will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

About The SpringHill Company

The SpringHill Company’s Emmy Award-winning studio team, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, develops and produces high-quality sports and entertainment film, audio and theatrical releases with the biggest content creators, networks, streamers, brands and platforms in the world. All studio projects are empowerment led, where content isn’t simply to entertain, but to inspire with thought-provoking themes, conversations and journeys within documentaries and scripted verticals. Studio projects include The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Hustle, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Recipe for Change, Top Boy, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, The Wall, untitled Nipsey Hussle docuseries, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, The First One with DJ Khaled, Top Class and many more.

