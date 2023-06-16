CNN Exclusive: Barack Obama in conversation with Christiane Amanpour June 22 at 10pm ET on CNN

OBAMA & AMANPOUR: WILL DEMOCRACY WIN? AIRS JUNE 22 AT 10PM ET ON CNN

In a CNN Exclusive interview, former U.S. President, Barack Obama will sit down with CNN Chief International Anchor, Christiane Amanpour, for an in-depth conversation on the state of democracy in the United States and around the world.

The interview will air at 10pm ET on Thursday June 22 across a special program, Obama & Amanpour: Will Democracy Win?, anchored live by Christiane Amanpour from Athens, Greece, the cradle of democracy, where the former President will be visiting with his Obama Foundation.

As the 2024 Presidential Election campaign gets under way in the United States, against the backdrop of ongoing controversies around former president Donald Trump, continuing election denialism among Republican lawmakers and voters alike, questions around voting rights, and the often-corrosive role of social media, Amanpour will ask Obama for his take on the threats to democracy in America.

Meanwhile, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues unabated, and autocratic regimes strengthen their grip in many countries across the globe, Amanpour will get the former President’s views on how the fight to protect democracy around the world can be won.

In the second part of the special program, Obama and Amanpour will be joined by three global youth leaders from the Obama Foundation, which aims to connect and empower ordinary people to change their world.

The CNN exclusive interview will also air on Friday June 23 around the world on Amanpour on CNN International at 1pm ET , and Amanpour & Company on PBS in the United States at 11pm ET (check local listings).

