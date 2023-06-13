CNN Audio Sets June 20 Premiere Date for Season 7 of Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Weekly Episodes Drop Every Tuesday

Trailer: https://cnn.it/3Prn6Ab

NEW YORK, NY – June 13, 2023 – CNN Audio announced today that award-winning journalist and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will soon embark on a mission to explore the concept of getting older in the seventh season of his podcast, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, premiering Tuesday, June 20.

We’re all getting older – every minute of every day – and there is nothing we can do to change that. Building upon decades of Dr. Gupta’s own reporting and the latest, cutting-edge research, he will explore how he and all of us – whether we are in our 20s, 50s or 80s – can get better at getting older and begin to look at aging in a new light. Dr. Gupta, now in his 50s, will be talking to experts, people defying the odds, and some of his closest friends and family to discover how we can optimize our health at any age.

“With such stigma surrounding aging, it is evident that society has a deeply entrenched fear of getting older,” says Dr. Gupta. “I hope that this new season of Chasing Life provides our listeners with key insights on the best ways to find beauty and joy in the inevitable.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is the Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN, a practicing neurosurgeon, and a multiple Emmy® Award winner. Since Gupta joined the network in 2001, he has covered some of the most important health stories in the United States and around the world. Gupta plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally, and regularly contributes to CNN.com.

Season seven of Chasing Life will debut new episodes every Tuesday and will be available to listen on CNN Audio or wherever you get your podcasts.

CNN Audio is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide including All There Is with Anderson Cooper, CNN 5 Things, CNN One Thing, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, The Axe Files with David Axelrod and more. Listen to all CNN Audio content at www.cnn.com/audio.

