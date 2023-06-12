CNN TO HOST “JUNETEENTH: A GLOBAL CELEBRATION FOR FREEDOM” WITH SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

SARA SIDNER TO ANCHOR THE EVENT WITH EXCLUSIVE PRE-SHOW COVERAGE WITH VAN JONES

NEW PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED – CHLÖE BAILEY, NELLY, CHARLIE WILSON AND MIKE PHILLIPS



Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, a must-see musical experience produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will captivate audiences with its live broadcast from the iconic Greek Theatre on Monday, June 19th at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and OWN.

The extensive cross-platform coverage of Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will be hosted by CNN’s renowned journalists, anchor Sara Sidner, political commentator Van Jones and feature CNN Correspondent Stephanie Elam.

Vice President Kamala Harris will join the event at the Greek Theatre to deliver remarks.

In its second year, the show will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry; the lineup of performing artists includes Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci and Mike Phillips, with more artists and presenters included in the show. NAACP Image Award winner and Grammy nominee, Chlöe Bailey will pay tribute to the late “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Icon, Tina Turner.

The evening’s Musical Directors, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy® Award-winning filmmaker Questlove, will add their immense talent and expertise to the stage.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom promises to be an unforgettable event that pays homage to the past, celebrates the present, and looks forward to a future filled with unity and equality. This year, viewers can experience the event’s electrifying performances and heartfelt messages on both CNN and OWN. This powerful commemoration of Juneteenth, powered by a team of Black creators, celebrates the federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Don’t miss this groundbreaking concert experience to highlight African-American advocates, trailblazers and creators.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo where available on Monday, June 19, with pre-show coverage beginning at 7pmET. OWN will air live programming from 8pET-12ET.

Please note: As the broadcasters of Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, CNN and OWN cannot provide video clips to media outlets because of music rights.

Tickets are currently available for purchase to attend the live show; visit https://bit.ly/45j7Cng for more information.

View and embed the downloadable key art here.