The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Examines the Federal Investigation That Led To The Historic Indictment In “Indicted: The Case Against Trump” With CNN’s Pamela Brown

FEATURES REPORTING FROM CNN’S PAULA REID, EVAN PEREZ, KATELYN POLANTZ, RANDI KAYE, SHIMON PROKUPECZ & LAURA COATES

EPISODE PREMIERES ON SUNDAY, JUNE 11 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (June 11, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a deep-dive from CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent and Anchor Pamela Brown as she goes behind the headlines and into the case against former President Donald Trump. “Indicted: The Case Against Trump” premieres Sunday, June 11 at 8pm ET/PT.

This week, Trump was indicted on thirty-seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the former President’s handling of classified document since he left office. The indictment is a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges. Brown unravels the twists and turns in this investigation, starting with the day Trump left office to the new details revealed in this indictment. CNN’s dogged team of journalists who have consistently scooped news throughout their reporting – Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent Paula Reid, Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, and Senior Reporter, Crime and Justice Katelyn Polantz – break down the incredible story along with CNN Correspondent Randi Kaye. CNN Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates, Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and CNN Legal Analysts Elie Honig and Shan Wu give us the significance of this indictment, and what it could mean for the 2024 election. Former Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore weighs in on the merits of this legal case. Also in this episode, CNN Senior Crime & Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz explores the looming threat of violence as law enforcement gather in Miami ahead of Trump’s first court appearance on Tuesday, June 13. The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, June 11. “Indicted: The Case Against Trump” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, June 12 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are also available to stream on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

