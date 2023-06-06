CNN TO HOST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALL WITH FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE
PRIME TIME EVENT MODERATED BY CNN ANCHOR ANDERSON COOPER
AIRS LIVE MONDAY, JUNE 12 AT 8PMET ON CNN, CNN INTERNATIONAL AND CNN EN ESPAÑOL
|New York, NY – (June 6, 2023) – CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 8pmET on Monday, June 12th from New York.
Christie, who served as Governor of New Jersey from 2010-2018, will take questions from Cooper and a live audience comprised of Republicans from the first four states to vote in the GOP race as well as from voters in New Jersey and New York who say they plan to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
This event continues CNN’s robust slate of Presidential Town Halls produced as part of the network’s expansive coverage of the 2024 election.
CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie moderated by Anderson Cooper will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Tuesday, June 13 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
