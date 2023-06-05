The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper goes to the Frontlines of the Battle Between Tech Giants and Families Seeking to Change the Way the Internet is Used in “Wired for Trouble” with CNN’s Audie Cornish

EPISODE PREMIERES ON SUNDAY, JUNE 11 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (June 5, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, continues with new reporting from CNN Anchor and podcast host Audie Cornish. In this upcoming episode, Cornish delves into the perils of social media and chronicles the journey of three separate families, united by their efforts to hold social media companies accountable for the content published on their platforms. Titled “Wired for Trouble,” the episode is set to premiere on Sunday, June 11 at 8pm ET/PT.

Cornish’s investigation focuses on the experiences of three mothers and their children who have recently filed lawsuits against Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok. Their cases are part of a larger movement, with over five-hundred families currently suing the tech giants. The families claim the companies are exposing kids to harmful content and contributing to a mental health crisis among American adolescents – one that the US Surgeon General says is driven by social media.

“These families are at the forefront of a new way of thinking about the value of social media in our kids’ lives,” said Cornish. “And their parents are helping to fuel a movement that could shape public opinion about whether tech companies could or should be made to do more to make their product safer.”

In this fascinating episode, Cornish conducts interviews with Matthew Bergman, the attorney representing many of these families, the neuroscientists and psychology experts Mitch Prinstein and Eva Telzer about whether social media “addiction” is real, and longtime tech journalist Kara Swisher about the debate over who and how social media use should be regulated among kids.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, June 11. “Wired for Trouble” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, June 12 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are also available to stream on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

