CNN TO HOST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALL WITH FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

PRIME TIME EVENT MODERATED BY CNN ANCHOR DANA BASH

AIRS LIVE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 AT 9PMET ON CNN, CNN INTERNATIONAL AND CNN EN ESPAÑOL

CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Vice President Mike Pence at 9pmET on Wednesday, June 7th from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pence, who served as vice president from 2017-2021, will take questions from Bash and a live audience which is comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa; and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

This Town Hall will be the third in CNN’s robust slate of Republican Presidential Town Halls produced as part of the network’s expansive coverage of the 2024 election.

CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Vice President Mike Pence moderated by Dana Bash will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, June 8 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

Press Contacts:

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com

Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com