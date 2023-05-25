CNN to Air Special Presentation of HBO Documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Memorial Day Special Screening Airs Monday, May 29 at 8pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (May 24, 2023) – CNN will air a special presentation of HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. The Emmy® Award-winning documentary will air on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 8pm ET.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Frank Marshall (Seabiscuit, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs, including twenty #1 hits throughout their storied career. This film follows the Bee Gees’ meteoric rise as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart was an official selection of the 2020 Telluride Film Festival. Frank Marshall also produces alongside Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa, part of the award-winning team behind HBO’s The Apollo and George Harrison: Living in the Material World, and Mark Monroe. The film is a Polygram Entertainment presentation of a Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs.

Polygram Entertainment presents a Kennedy/Marshall Company and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs. Director of photography, Michael Dwyer; supervising producer, Aly Parker; executive producers, David Blackman, Jody Gerson, Steve Barnett, Nicholas Ferrall, Cassidy Hartmann, Ryan Suffern; written by Mark Monroe; edited by Derek Boonstra and Robert A. Martinez; produced by Nigel Sinclair, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe and Frank Marshall; directed by Frank Marshall.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is available to stream now on Max.

