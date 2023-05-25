CNN Academy returns to further drive training and development of Emirati & UAE-based journalists

Programme supported by Creative Media Authority’s talent development division, creative lab

Abu Dhabi, May 25: Applications open today (25th May) for the third edition of CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, an initiative supported by Creative Media Authority (CMA) to empower and train the journalists of the future.

With the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, taking place in the United Arab Emirates this December, the 12-week CNN Academy Abu Dhabi programme will culminate in a focus on climate storytelling. Academicians will learn from top CNN journalists what it takes to engage audiences on one of the world’s most pressing issues.

CNN is working with creative lab, part of the talent development division of Creative Media Authority, Abu Dhabi’s content champion, to help identify strong applicants from across the UAE to take part in the program.

HE Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of Creative Media Authority, said, “CNN Academy Abu Dhabi plays a vital role in marrying technical and practical training with a renowned media company – creating a one-of-a-kind coveted opportunity for aspiring journalists. The goal of training initiatives like CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, is to create competent and talented individuals who can be placed in full time work. As part of CMA’s remit to develop the skills and knowledge of the media industry, as well as streamlining the training to career pipeline for the industry, we are proud to support this incredible opportunity with a world renowned and respected news organisation such as CNN.”

Building on the success of the inaugural, industry-first newsroom simulation last December, participants will apply the skills acquired throughout the course in an intensive, competitive challenge to investigate and report on an unfolding climate disaster in a fictional country.

Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and Anchor of Connect the World, said, “Climate change is one of the biggest stories of our time, and as the UN conference takes place here in the UAE we will simultaneously centre our newsroom simulation on how to cover the climate crisis as journalists and storytellers. This is a brilliant opportunity to learn new skills, enhance career opportunities and I look forward to seeing the applications for this year’s cohort.”

Successful applicants will learn fundamental journalism skills including how CNN gathers information, verifies sources, and produces content for its multiple platforms through in-person workshops and webinars hosted at The Community Hub, part of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi, home of CNN and 600+ other media and entertainment companies. The Community Hub, which also houses CMA’s creative lab, will provide facilities and infrastructure, including equipment, learning resources, student liaison and outreach, along with the graduation ceremony.

With guidance and knowledge-sharing by senior CNN journalists, production specialists and established content creators within Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem, as well as the support of creative lab, participants will complete ten core courses on topics such as Ethics in Journalism, Breaking News Coverage and Scriptwriting for Broadcast.

CNN Academy Abu Dhabi is open to UAE nationals and residents over the age of 21 who have a background and/or interest in media and multiplatform storytelling.

For more information and to apply visit academy.cnn.com/abudhabi