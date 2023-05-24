CNN to Host Republican Presidential Town Hall with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

Prime Time Event Moderated by CNN Anchor Jake Tapper

Airs Live Sunday, June 4th at 8pmET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

With the 2024 presidential election in full swing and as the Republican field continues to grow, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 8pmET on Sunday, June 4th from from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Haley, who also served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, will take questions from Tapper and a live audience which is comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa; and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

This Town Hall will be the second in CNN’s robust slate of Republican Presidential Town Halls produced as part of the network’s expansive coverage of the 2024 election. Additional CNN Town Halls will be announced in the coming weeks.

CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley moderated by Jake Tapper will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, June 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN OTT apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

Press Contacts:

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com

Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com