CNN launches new FAST channel in Europe

LONDON, UK – (May 23, 2023) – CNN has launched CNN Fast, a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel that offers a fresh way for audiences to watch a range of quick-paced, internationally focused CNN content.

CNN Fast is a curated channel of short-form videos that will feature international stories across major news events, business, entertainment, sport and the environment. Launching today across several European countries on Rakuten TV, it will also be available on LG Channels from May 24, followed by Samsung TV Plus in June. The channel’s mix of news and lifestyle content complements the existing ways that people can consume CNN content via digital, linear, audio and social media platforms.

Using a dynamic schedule of swift, informative and entertaining videos, the new channel is designed to appeal to younger audiences that prefer shorter form content from the most trusted name in news. With stories delivered in three-to-six-minute clips, the new succinct and easily digestible format will keep viewers updated and engaged. As well as reaching new audiences, CNN Fast provides more opportunities for brand partners through new advertising formats and targeting capabilities.

The launch of the new channel builds on the work that CNN has done in the Connected TV (CTV) space with Rakuten TV, LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus to diversify the ways people can watch CNN’s content. Humphrey Black, Head of Distribution Strategy at CNN International Commercial, said, “CNN Fast offers a new and different user experience to the main CNN broadcast channel. By working with established CTV platform partners, where we have already seen considerable success for CNN content, we’re now able to connect with more viewers and households via the devices and formats that they already enjoy. This is an exciting approach that gives audiences a new way to experience CNN’s renowned journalism and storytelling.”

Content for CNN Fast is managed by CNN journalists and curated for the channel using the technology of cloud-based streaming solution provider Amagi. Its editorial output is overseen by Meara Erdozain, Senior Vice President of Programming at CNN International. “This is a great opportunity to showcase highlights of some of the best CNN content to a broader audience, offering different genres of stories presented in a fast-paced, short-form style that will appeal to a younger and wider demographic.”

CNN Fast is available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and UK. It will be available in more countries and platforms in the coming year. This builds off the current FAST offerings in the United States, available on Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.