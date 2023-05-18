Eric Sherling Named Executive Vice President, U.S. Programming for CNN Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY – May 18, 2022 – Eric Sherling has been named Executive Vice President of U.S. Programming CNN Worldwide, reporting to CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht. In this role, Sherling will oversee all New York, Washington and Atlanta-based live programs for CNN US, including mornings, dayside, prime time and weekends. In addition, he will manage network-wide booking and special live events programming.

“There are few people with more experience producing live programming for CNN than Eric with more than 20 combined years launching, executive producing and planning major programming across our U.S. bureaus,” said Licht. “His innovative approach to programming, including spearheading our new dayside programming, shows he is the perfect person to lead our strategy into the future.”

While serving as interim head of programming, Sherling successfully launched 6 hours of CNN News Central, a new approach to dayside programming showcasing CNN’s worldwide reporting.

Previously, Sherling was CNN’s Senior Vice President of Washington and Special Events Programming, producing the most-watched days in CNN history, including Election Nights, Debates, and Breaking News coverage of January 6. He and his teams have brought signature prime-time events to CNN including Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, The Fourth in America, and most recently, The Mark Twain Prize.

“It’s an honor to take on this new role,” said Sherling. “I look forward to working with CNN’s exceptional journalists.”

Earlier, Sherling led the launch of The Lead with Jake Tapper, served as Executive Broadcast Producer of ABC’s Good Morning America and Executive Producer of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. Sherling began his producing career in local news for WFLA-TV in Tampa, FL, and WTVQ in Lexington, KY.

Sherling is a graduate of Ithaca College and received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. He is the recipient of multiple Emmy, Peabody, and Edward R. Murrow awards. He will be based in New York.

