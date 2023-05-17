“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom,” Returns to Broadcast on CNN & OWN in First Time Dual Simulcast, Produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment on Monday, June 19 at 8pmET

Live from The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Concert with Acclaimed Music Icons Including Miguel, Davido, Jodeci and More to Air Live Worldwide on CNN at 8pmET

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, a first-of-its-kind concert experience produced by a team of Black creators from Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, marks the federal holiday with a diverse lineup featuring essential artists and sounds from the African diaspora. Juneteenth is the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States. It is now a national holiday widely celebrated among African-American communities and others across the country.

The anticipated event, which debuted last year, returns with CNN as a broadcast partner and the iconic Greek Theatre – one of the nation’s most beloved outdoor entertainment venues – as the backdrop for an immersive musical and cultural experience. The networks will offer programming to uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 158th anniversary.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will air worldwide on all CNN platforms and OWN nationally on Monday, June 19 at 8pmET with exclusive pre-show programming on CNN. In 2022, the acclaimed special attracted the #1 Black Audience in all of Cable and Broadcast Television for the 8p-11p timeslot. This year’s expansive cross-platform coverage of Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will be simulcast across CNN and OWN.

In its second year, Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry; the initial list of performing artists includes Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray and Jodeci, with more artists and presenters to be announced. Additionally, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy® Award-winning filmmaker Questlove will join the cavalcade of stars as the evening’s Musical Directors.

“We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” said Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”

“We are thrilled to continue to elevate the importance of the Juneteenth holiday,” said Johnita P. Due, EVP of Integrity and Inclusion for CNN Worldwide. “I look forward to the electricity of the 2023 show. It is meticulously crafted as an expression of the excellence and resilience of the Black community and the ongoing pursuit of equality.”

The event promises to be a historic celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators.

“Last year, we launched Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, and it was emotional and unforgettable for everyone involved. We’ve teamed up with our partners at CNN and Jesse Collins Entertainment again and this year we are broadcasting live from the historic Los Angeles venue, the Greek Theatre,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “We are looking forward to educating and celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.”

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will air live worldwide on CNN platforms on Monday, June 19 at 8pmET, with pre-show coverage beginning at 7pmET to highlight African-American advocates, trailblazers and creators. OWN will air live programming from 8pET-12aET.

“OWN is honored to simulcast this year’s concert. Juneteenth continues to be deeply important to our audience and it’s this deep significance that makes this simulcast really feel like an opportunity to be of service,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN TV Network & OWN OTT Streaming. We are taking this day to celebrate alongside American families and reflect on this historic turning point for our nation.”

Please note: As the broadcasters of Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, CNN and OWN cannot provide video clips to media outlets because of music rights.

Tickets are currently available for purchase to attend the live show; visit https://bit.ly/45j7Cng for more information. View and embed the downloadable key art here.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About The Greek Theatre

The Greek Theatre is a 5,901-seat music venue located in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California. It was built in 1930, opening on September 25 of that year. Designed by architect Samuel Tilden Norton, the theatre stage is modeled after a Greek temple. The Greek Theatre is owned by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks. The venue is among the City’s most cherished public sites.

The historic Greek Theatre stands as one of the nation’s most beloved and recognized outdoor entertainment venues. Throughout its history, the Greek Theatre has played host to some of the biggest legends in music. This iconic venue has also served as a site for numerous high school graduations, community events and backdrops for television shows and motion pictures. For more information visit: www.lagreektheatre.com



About Jesse Collins Entertainment

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service Emmy® winning production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE’s award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its three divisions. From the scripted division: scripted series—Real Husbands of Hollywood, American Soul and miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story. From the unscripted division: unscripted series – Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans, Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic and Forward: The Future of Black Music, competition/game shows—Becoming A Popstar, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares and Nashville Squares, talk shows – Yara Shahidi’s Day Off and Face to Face with Becky G, and children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Daytime Emmy® Award winner). From the specials division: award shows—The American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors, specials—The Super Bowl Halftime Show (Primetime Emmy® Award winner), Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y’all thinking it., CNN’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25, Leslie Jones: Time Machine, The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular and Rip the Runway. Emmy® winner Jesse Collins, Founder and CEO, is the executive producer of all programming. He is also an executive producer for the Grammy Awards and Golden Globes. Collins produced the 2021 Oscars.



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live NationConcerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. LiveNation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationurban.com.



