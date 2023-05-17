May 17th, 2023
CNN Teases 2024 Original Programming at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront Presentation
NEW YORK – (May 17, 2023) – CNN unveiled highlights of their new premium nonfiction longform content for 2024 as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation.
Chris Licht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNN Worldwide, offered a sneak peek into the 2024 programming slate, announcing three new CNN Original Series, including Columbia: The Final Flight (w/t), Tinderbox: Great Moments in Pop Culture (w/t), and Spy Wars (w/t).
Some upcoming 2024 titles for CNN Original Series include:
-
Columbia: The Final Flight (w/t) – With access to the incredible archives of NASA’s Columbia mission and through first-hand testimony, Columbia: The Final Flight (w/t) will tell the definitive and dramatic story of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster. The series is a co-production between CNN Original Series, BBC and Mindhouse Productions and is being distributed globally by BBC Studios.
-
TinderBox: Great Moments in Pop Culture (w/t) — TinderBox (w/t) explores the most explosive TV moments we all watched together – the ones that lit a match and ignited a cultural phenomenon. From Ellen DeGeneres coming out on her sitcom to the first interracial kiss on Star Trek, this CNN Original Series revisits these moments that shaped a generation – with never-before-heard details from those who were there – as we consider their lasting legacy.
-
Spy Wars (w/t) – It’s the early 1980s and the Cold War is reaching its dramatic climax. Mistrust, hostility and paranoia strain relations between the Soviet Union and the West, bringing them to the very edge of war. Keeping the fragile balance of power between the two sides is a secret network of spies. In the shadows, they wage a clandestine battle, using espionage, brinkmanship, and double agents in a bid to try and keep their leaders – Reagan, Thatcher and Gorbachev – one step ahead. Spy Wars (w/t), a co-production between CNN Original Series and BBC, will tell the hidden story of the real-life spies and traitors embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse, risking everything to ensure their own side gains the upper hand in this cutthroat battle for world domination. The series was commissioned by Simon Young, Head of History, BBC.
###
About CNN Original Series
The CNN Original Series and CNN Films group develops non-scripted programming for television. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Since 2012, the team has produced over 45 CNN Original Series, including Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, two-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, and critically acclaimed series including Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. CNN Original Series can be found on CNN, the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, WB Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.
Press Contacts:
Jordan Overstreet
Sophie Tran