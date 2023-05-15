The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Marks the One-Year Anniversary of the Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX with a Special Episode: “Surviving Uvalde: Inside a School Shooting”

CNN’S SHIMON PROKUPECZ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING DEBUTS ON SUNDAY, MAY 21 AT 8PM ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/_Ytm-Yym0gc

NEW YORK, NY – (May 15, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, continues with an unprecedented look inside the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last May as the fight for answers and accountability endures, with new, exclusive reporting from CNN Senior Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz. “Surviving Uvalde: Inside a School Shooting” premieres Sunday, May 21 at 8pm ET/PT.

A year after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, just a handful of the hundreds of officers who responded have been held accountable. Families who lost everything still don’t have a full picture of what happened and how it went so wrong. Without answers from officials in Texas, parents of Robb Elementary students who survived 77 minutes trapped with the gunman asked Prokupecz to show them the moments police finally breached the classroom and rescued their children – raw, never-released body cam footage and 911 audio that authorities refused to make public.

“It’s hard to put into words how difficult it has been this past year covering the school shooting in Uvalde,” said Prokupecz. “It is without a doubt one of the toughest stories I’ve reported on in my career, and it’s been a persistent and somber reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on innocent people and communities. I hope our coverage sheds light on the undeniable work that still needs to be done to better protect children—and adults—from mass shootings, and I am humbled and grateful to the victims’ families for allowing us to share their stories.”

In this episode, Prokupecz speaks with parents of victims, students who survived, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez. Prokupecz and his reporting team were recently honored with a Peabody Award and a George Polk Award for their groundbreaking reporting in Uvalde.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, May 21. “Surviving Uvalde: Inside a School Shooting” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, May 22 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contact

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Sophie.Tran@warnermedia.com

Shimon Prokupecz Press Contact

Bridget.Leininger@warnermedia.com