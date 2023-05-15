CNN International launches ‘Bold Pursuits’ to explore technological solutions for the future

CNN will explore the ground-breaking innovations and solutions that are revolutionising the modern world in a brand-new series ‘Bold Pursuits’.

The TV and digital series will meet the next generation of developers at global universities, laboratories, test centres, and research hubs that are working to change the future as we know it.

The first of three episodes, airing on Saturday 20th May, looks at the challenges facing the oceans – from the harmful effects of CO 2 and desalination plants to the dangers of microplastics and overfishing. Viewers will learn how today’s brightest minds are working to overcome great obstacles.

The opening episode will look at how researchers in Abu Dhabi are investing in solutions to tackle the emirate’s unique set of challenges such as desertification and invasive species. It will also explore other initiatives, collaborations, and inventions around the world including at the University of California Los Angeles and Columbia University.

CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee said, “The future of our world is being transformed and defined by cutting-edge advancements in technology. Bold Pursuits is an important addition to the way we explore this story for our audiences. Through CNN’s global footprint and world-class journalism, we will dive deeper into the stories behind the challenges and solutions that will impact us all.”

Bold Pursuits launches Saturday 20th May on CNN International with subsequent episodes airing throughout 2023.