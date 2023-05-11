CNN to Air Special Presentation of Four-Part Docuseries Edge of the Earth

Airs Sundays at 10pm ET/PT Starting Sunday, May 14

NEW YORK, NY – (May 11, 2023) – CNN will air a special presentation of HBO’s Edge of the Earth. The docuseries will broadcast the first episode on Sunday, May 14 at 10pm ET/PT and the following three episodes will regularly air on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

A thrilling blend of action-adventure sport, travel journal, and nature documentary, Edge of the Earth follows four groups of elite action-adventure athletes on four unique, never-before-accomplished missions. Taking place around the globe, within awe-inspiring, undiscovered realms of nature, each installment features a different team of adventurers journeying into the wild to take on incredible endeavors of physical prowess and mental fortitude. As the athletes venture up and down mountains, down rivers, and across oceans, they rise to meet intense, life-threatening challenges that test their decision-making and athletic capacity. Pushing the boundaries of their abilities in an attempt to accomplish what no other human has done before, they face the ultimate consequence, or the ultimate reward.

Edge of the Earth from HBO and Teton Gravity Research is directed by Steve Jones and Todd Jones and produced by Drew Holt. For HBO, executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Bentley Weiner; coordinating producer, Abtin Motia.

Edge of the Earth is available to stream now on HBO Max.

