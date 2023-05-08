The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Explores “What Happened to San Francisco?” with CNN’s Sara Sidner on Sunday, May 14 at 8pm ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/TibPj7F_ndg

NEW YORK, NY – (May 8, 20223) – CNN’s new Sunday primetime series, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, continues with a one-hour in-depth examination from CNN Anchor Sara Sidner on the political and social issues plaguing the city of San Francisco. “What Happened to San Francisco?” premieres Sunday, May 14 at 8pm ET/PT.

The metropolis at the center of the 1960’s counterculture movement that became the center of the modern technological revolution, the city by the bay is now at the forefront of the nation’s homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction crises. Some residents worry Northern California’s largest municipality could become a so-called failed city. In this episode, Sidner goes behind the headlines in the city she loves to meet the lawmakers and residents on the front lines of this issue.

“I have always been enchanted by San Francisco. I still love the city, but too many people I know have been attacked there or faced intimidation while simply walking the streets,” said Sidner. “I wanted to delve into what is going on there now and if there are solutions being worked on to create change.”

Sidner has a candid conversation with San Francisco Mayor London Breed on some of her most controversial policies, and sits down with former Mayor Willie Brown, who discusses the decades-long legacy of homelessness in the Bay Area. She also spends time with mothers who have come together to fight the deadly drug problem there and talks with those struggling with homelessness and drug addiction themselves.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, May 14. “What Happened to San Francisco?” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, May 15 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

