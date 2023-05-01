The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Investigates Claims Brought Against Johnson & Johnson in “Shaken: Baby Powder on Trial” with CNN’s Pamela Brown

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, MAY 7 AT 8PM ET

PROMO: https://youtu.be/GdGdjghNYIo

NEW YORK, NY – (May 1, 2023) – CNN’s new Sunday primetime series, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, investigates claims made by some of the thousands of women and men who say that Johnson & Johnson’s now-discontinued talc baby powder is responsible for their cancers. Featuring exclusive reporting from CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent and Anchor Pamela Brown, “Shaken: Baby Powder on Trial” premieres Sunday, May 7 at 8pm ET .

Johnson & Johnson is an American institution. The corporate behemoth, worth more than 400 billion dollars, is the company behind Tylenol, Band-Aid and Neutrogena, all of which can be found in homes across the country. Marketed both for use by children and adults, Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder became one of the company’s most iconic products. When allegations arose that the talc baby powder contained traces of cancerous asbestos, Johnson & Johnson vehemently denied those claims. They have consistently cited the safety of their product and said that it does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer. Despite this, there are nearly 40,000 lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson based on those allegations.

Said Brown: “This is a story about the trust that consumers put in the brands and products they are loyal to. Few companies can claim the kind of brand recognition that Johnson & Johnson has and, with hospitals distributing their talc baby powder to new moms and newborns for years, few products were considered safer. Our reporting illuminates the uncertainty and skepticism that some now feel about the brand.”

In this investigation, Brown hears the powerful stories of several women suing Johnson & Johnson following their cancer diagnoses and speaks with attorneys on both sides of the case – plaintiffs’ attorney, Jerome Block, and attorney for Johnson & Johnson, Allison Brown. She also interviews Senator Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary, on Johnson & Johnson’s attempt to create a subsidiary for its talc liabilities and limit its exposure to litigation through bankruptcy court.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday at 8pm ET. “Shaken: Baby Powder on Trial” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, May 8 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contact

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Sophie.Tran@warnermedia.com

Pamela Brown Press Contact

Molly.Gannon@warnermedia.com