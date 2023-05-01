With the 2024 presidential election underway, CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Town Hall with former President Donald Trump at 9pmET on Wednesday, May 10 from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. The former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate will take questions from Collins and a live audience of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.



CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network's robust campaign coverage. This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election. CNN's live Town Hall with former President Donald Trump moderated by CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under "TV Channels," or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, May 11 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

