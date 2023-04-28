LIVE Special Coverage of the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Broadcasts on CNN and CNN International Saturday, April 29

CNN Anchor John Berman and CNN Congressional Correspondent Jessica Dean cover the speeches and red carpet beginning at 8:00pmET

CNN’s John Berman and Jessica Dean will lead CNN’s live coverage of The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday, April 29, from 8:00pm to midnight, EDT on CNN and CNN International.

Berman and Dean will anchor coverage from the network’s bureau in Washington, DC, as political figures, celebrities, and journalists arrive for the red carpet, as well as the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual journalism scholarship awards, a featured performance by comedian Roy Wood, Jr, and remarks from U.S. President Joseph R. Biden.

CNN’s broadcast of The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available. Authentication will be required.

Excerpts from the live coverage, including Roy Wood Jr.’s performance and President Biden’s remarks, will also be available On Demand beginning Sunday, April 30, and after the broadcast premieres for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms through May 28, 2023.

