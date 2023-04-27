WASHINGTON, DC – (April 26, 2022) – CNN is today announcing new roles for two of its most experienced anchors and political reporters as part of its ambitious plans for the 2024 presidential cycle. CNN Chief National Correspondent John King will lead a new reporting project focused on voters in key battleground states as the 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway. The project will follow the voters who pick Presidents and settle close races, giving them a voice and telling in-depth and nuanced stories about how they view politicians and political issues throughout the election cycle. “This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.” In addition to leading this project and his role as CNN’s Chief National Correspondent, King will remain a staple throughout CNN’s live election and special coverage. Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will become the new anchor of Inside Politics weekday, one of the top platforms for the network’s coverage of campaigns and government. Bash will also continue as co-anchor of State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. “I am thrilled to be taking over as anchor of Inside Politics,” said Bash. “After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives. John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.” John King brought the storied Inside Politics brand back to CNN six years ago. Since then, Inside Politics with John King has ranked #2 in cable news. These new roles will play a pivotal part in the incomparable reporting and storytelling that only CNN can provide its viewers.