Meg Tirrell Joins CNN as Medical Correspondent

Meg Tirrell joins CNN as a medical correspondent, it was announced today. She will report health and wellness stories for all CNN platforms.

Previously, Tirrell was CNBC’s senior health and science reporter, where she covered the development of new medicines for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and rare diseases, and tracked public health emergencies from Ebola and Zika to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her reporting has also chronicled the massive set of trials seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the opioid epidemic, market failures that have led to life-threatening drug shortages, and the ongoing fight over the cost of medicines.

Prior to CNBC, Tirrell covered the biotechnology industry for Bloomberg News, where she also contributed to Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Businessweek.

Tirrell holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and bachelor’s degree in English and music from Wellesley College.