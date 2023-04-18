CNN Original Series “The 2010s” Premieres Sunday, May 7 at 9pm ET

Seven-Part Series, from Emmy® Award-winning Executive Producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, is Final Installment of CNN’s Decades Franchise

NEW YORK – (April 18, 2023) – From Emmy® Award-winning executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, CNN Original Series The 2010s premieres with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, May 7 at 9pm ET/PT. CNN audiences are invited to look back at the 2010s, a turbulent era marked by political and social upheaval, culminating in the single most dramatic year of the 21st century: 2020.

The 2010s is an immersive examination of the decade that gave us Instagram, President Barack Obama, marriage equality, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and Trumpism. The seven-part series features rich archival footage and interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Benny Blanco, Bill Kristol, CNN Anchor Chris Wallace, CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, David Remnick, Este Haim, CNN Host Fareed Zakaria, FINNEAS, Fiona Hill, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Maggie Haberman, CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, Rami Malek, Reince Priebus, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Anchor and Senior National & International Correspondent Sara Sidner, Ted Sarandos, Tom Hanks, CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, Vince Gilligan and many more. The 2010s kicks off with a two-hour special exploring what has become known as the second golden age of television. The series will air regularly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Executive producers for The 2010s are Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. The 2010s is a continuation of CNN Original Series storied partnership with Playtone and Herzog & Company and marks the final installment of the Primetime Emmy® Award nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, and The 2000s.

The 2010s will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops and produces unscripted programming for television. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced over 45 CNN Original Series, including Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, two-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, and critically acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. CNN Original Series can be found on CNN, the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, HBO Max, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, an exclusive, members-only community that enables fans to stay engaged with their favorite CNN Original Series & Films https://cnn.it/3qOXGNz.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, WB Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

Jordan Overstreet

Jordan.Overstreet@WarnerMedia.com

Sophie Tran

Sophie.Tran@WarnerMedia.com