The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Investigates “How to Unscrew a Planet” with CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir

Earth Day-Timed Episode Premieres Sunday, April 23 at 8pm ET

Trailer: https://youtu.be/d7oJpWO_eec

NEW YORK, NY – (April 17, 2022) – CNN’s new Sunday primetime series, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, will mark Earth Day with a captivating, one-hour adventure from CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir, who crosses the globe to interact with the most innovative players in the trillion dollar race to remove carbon from the sea and sky. How to Unscrew a Planet, premieres Sunday, April 23 at 8pm ET.

Since human activity has released a monster made of more than one trillion tons of carbon into the Earth’s atmosphere, innovators and investors are joining the global race against time to defeat it. With tools that include everything from Icelandic geysers to humpback whales, they are putting down stakes in the biggest new industry you’ve never heard of.

From Silicon Valley to Cambridge and aboard hot air balloons in the Swiss Alps and fishing boats in Maine, Weir ventures on a search for perspective, hope and ideas. “If science and stone-cold evidence are telling us that the future is screwed, how do we unscrew a planet?” Weir said as he explained the show’s inspiration. “I went looking for the biggest, boldest ideas in planetary repair and came back blown away, both by the scale of the challenge and the wave of new ideas being put into action every day.”

Weir analyzes innovative carbon removal techniques that mimic nature itself, including spraying the ocean with artificial whale feces made of volcanic ash, the creation of synthetic clouds made of seawater mist, and carbon-absorbing seaweed buoys that sink to the bottom of the ocean. He speaks with leading experts in their field, including Swiss explorer and environmentalist Bertrand Piccard who was the first person to complete a non-stop balloon flight around the globe, former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government and founder of the Center for Climate Repair at Cambridge University Sir David King, and Silicon Valley titan Peter Reinhardt, who co-founded and is CEO of carbon removal tech company Charm Industrial®.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday at 8pm ET. “How to Unscrew a Planet” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, April 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contact

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Bill Weir Press Contact

Bridget.Leininger@warnermedia.com