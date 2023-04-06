CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow Sits Down With JPMorgan Chase Chairman & CEO Jamie Dimon For Exclusive Interview

Wide-Ranging Interview to Debut Across CNN TV and CNN Digital Beginning Thursday, April 6 at 9pm ET During CNN Primetime

As the world’s banking industry remains on edge after high-profile collapses, the leader of America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, joins CNN anchor Poppy Harlow for an exclusive interview airing across CNN TV and CNN Digital. In his first televised interview since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Dimon will discuss the fate of banking, where the U.S. economy is headed, the Federal Reserve’s next moves, the debt ceiling standoff, and much more. Portions of the interview will air during CNN Primetime on Thursday, April 6 at 9pm ET and throughout CNN This Morning on Friday, April 7 from 6-9am ET.

CNN Primetime and CNN This Morning stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under "TV Channels," or CNNgo where available.

