Karen Friedman Agnifilo Joins CNN as On-Air Legal Analyst

Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo is joining CNN as an on-air Legal Analyst, the network announced today. Agnifilo previously served as Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office under Cyrus Vance Jr. In that capacity, she oversaw an office of approximately 500 lawyers and managed all aspects of the Office’s work including cases, policy and personnel and was the Acting District Attorney when DA Vance was out of the jurisdiction.

Agnifilo rejoined the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2010 as Executive ADA and Chief of the Trial Division, leaving her position as General Counsel to the New York City Mayor’s Criminal Justice Coordinator. In that role, she managed multi-agency criminal justice policy initiatives and projects and helped shape New York City’s criminal justice legislative and policy agendas. Agnifilo previously served for 14 years as an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, including four years as Deputy Chief of the Sex Crimes Unit. She also served in the Homicide Investigation Unit, the Family Violence and Child Abuse Bureau, and the Asian Gang Unit. Agnifilo is also a host of the podcast “Legal AF by MeidasTouch”. Agnifilo is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles and a 1992 graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.

