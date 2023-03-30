B.Grimm partners with CNN to create awareness around tiger conservation and environmental protection

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and B.Grimm, a multi business corporation based in Thailand, have joined forces for an advertising and sponsorship campaign to showcase initiatives that promote awareness around environmental protection and tiger conservation.

This initiative centers around B.Grimm being the exclusive global sponsor of the new multiplatform strand Mission Tiger which tells the story of the tiger through their ecosystem. Aired on CNN International in March 2023, the half hour show explored how building a strong ecosystem allows the tiger population to thrive. Mission Tiger aims to uncover many unseen benefits that come hand-in-hand with tiger protection, therefore showing how all aspects of their habitat are connected.

“It is always a privilege to collaborate with brands like B.Grimm that share the same values and beliefs around sustainability and conservation. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with B.Grimm to inspire global audiences with impactful stories about the importance of tiger conservation and protecting the natural environment they inhabit. We look forward to engaging CNN’s global audiences to create a dialogue and action around a sustainable future,” said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

“With Compassion, Business can exist in harmony with nature and community,” said by Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm. B.Grimm has been supporting Tigers conservation projects through both government and non-government organizations for more than 10 years. They believe that their partnership with CNN, through CNN’s high-production storytelling and its extensive reach, will curate compelling content that highlights the significant role of wild tigers in the ecosystem, and hence bring alive their commitment towards conserving our environment.

-Ends-

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About B.Grimm

Established in 1878, B.Grimm has flourished in Thailand for 145 years — a period of six reigns, from King Rama V to the reign of current King Rama X — contributing to the country’s pharmaceutical, infrastructure and energy development.

The company started its pharmaceutical business with the opening of Siam Dispensary to provide modern medicines to Siamese people and later to the Royal Court. B.Grimm then created a significant infrastructure in 1888 with the building of the 1,500-km long Rangsit Canal, Southeast Asia’s largest irrigation system at the time. Today, B.Grimm in partnership with Siemens, was instrumental in building Bangkok’s first BTS skytrain, Bangkok subway system, and the 28-km Airport Rail Link.

In the energy sector, B.Grimm Power, listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2017, is one of the country’s largest private energy producers. The company builds and operates power plants in Thailand and other countries across Asia, providing clean, reliable and affordable electricity to millions of people.

B.Grimm adheres to its core belief of “Doing business with compassion in harmony with nature.” The company provides support and sponsorship to a wide range of education programs; promotes classical music and equestrian sports; plants trees to combat climate change; and actively “Save the Tigers” from extinction to restore balance to the jungles. In pursuit of its long-term goal, the company is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.